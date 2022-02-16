Plan to bring back passenger rail service progresses

MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - The return of passenger rail service to the Gulf Coast could happen in a matter of months, despite the hold-up over CSX giving approval for use of its train tracks.

Amtrak and Southern Rail Commission officials met in Mobile Tuesday to take the next step.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board heard comments regarding infrastructure improvements that need to be made on the route.

Passenger rail service left the Coast after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005.

“Resumption of the service after more than 16 years would mark the completion of a long recovery from one of the strongest storms on record,” Sen Roger Wicker said.

“Pass Christian, Long Beach, and all the cities along the Coast have done an incredible job of rebuilding the beaches, downtown areas, casinos, and businesses. The one thing missing is a way to get people to us,” said Knox Ross, Southern Rail Commission chairman.

As we’ve reported, the route will run from Mobile to New Orleans with four stops on the Coast in Biloxi, Gulport, Pascagoula, and Bay St. Louis.

“$90 million would flow through the economies of our three counties on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and that’s a tremendous difference,” Ross said. “It gives all of our business community an opportunity to participate in that.”

Ross said he believes service will be restored during the fall at the latest.

He said the several-years holdup has very little to do with whether the train can be run between Mobile and New Orleans.

“I think there’s a belief that if this goes, there will be all sorts of other services that come on,” he said.

Next month, an evidentiary meeting will be held for two days. That’s when the STB is scheduled to determine the final step.

“My wish is to see what ridership looks like after 36 months. I think it will blow the doors off. I think people will really benefit from this,” said Greg White, former Alabama Southern Rail Commission chairman.

Amtrak is getting ready to take bids for contractors to build the train platforms needed before service can start.

Originally, each city was going to be responsible for building these platforms, but Amtrak has now taken over that role.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.