Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a car crashed into the deputy's parked SUV on the side of I-10 Wednesday morning.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Interstate 10 in Harrison County is clear after a deputy’s SUV was hit by another vehicle Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 9:19am in the westbound lane near the 31-mile marker, just past the Canal Road exit. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the deputy was stopped on the side of the interstate when a Nissan car collided with the deputy’s SUV. The Nissan then caught on fire, said Cpl. Cal Robertson with MHP.

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a car crashed into the deputy's parked SUV on the side of I-10 Wednesday morning.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)

Both the deputy and the driver of the Nissan are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The accident has been cleared and traffic is moving as usual on the interstate.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
Michael Wilson
Authorities: Escaped murderer Michael Wilson captured in Harrison County after carjacking
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

The Lady Gators are celebrating after winning the district championship last week, but the win...
Gautier girls basketball team honors coach who died from COVID with championship win
Statewide tornado drill sirens to sound 9:15 a.m. Wed.
Take your umbrella just in case. Hit-or-miss showers will be possible today. Staying mild today...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
The $600,000 two-lane entrance would run from Pass Road to MGCCC's Harrison County campus if...
Biloxi discusses funding for new MGCCC entrance that would run from Pass Road to college