Man charged after running over his girlfriend twice on Valentine’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old man they say ran over his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in Cordova.

SCSO released pictures of Lemuel Taylor (who also goes by Lemuel King) and his vehicle on Feb. 14 asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.

He was taken into custody Tuesday on criminal attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

SCSO is searching for Lemuel Taylor, 38, wanted for Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault for driving over a woman today in Cordova. She sustained serious injuries and was transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bPqhX4rAFC — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 15, 2022

According to a report, The victim allegedly told SCSO deputies that her boyfriend, identified as Taylor, ran her over in his BMW and fled the scene. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

SCSO deputies say they also found several of her personal items laying on the ground when they arrived on the scene.

While recovering in the hospital, the victim later told deputies she and Taylor were arguing in his vehicle. As she got out, she fell down and was hit by the vehicle because he didn’t want her to leave, according to the report.

Taylor is accused of running over his girlfriend twice.

The victim sustained road rash burns, a broken clavicle and fractures to the back, neck and hip. She also suffered internal bleeding and a punctured lung.

Taylor is behind bars at 201 Poplar without bond.

