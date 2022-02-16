Black History Month
Gulf Coast Winter Classic kicks off annual horse competition

By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday kicked off six weeks of competition at the 22nd Annual Gulf Coast Winter Classic. It’s the premier equestrian event in South Mississippi.

“Of course, the Gulf Coast Winter Classic is our biggest event,” said Greg Whitfield, director of the Harrison County Fairgrounds. “It’s free for the entire community to come out. it’s good for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

And good for the Harrison County Fairgrounds, a venue that’s cleaned up and grown up along with the annual event.

“They always want to see this place grow, this place get bigger, All the events we have year-round,” Whitfield said.

For the classic, they bring out the hi-tech turf so these riders and horses can soar to new heights.

“Their called carpet fibered outdoor weather arenas,” Whitfield added. “It’s limestone with sand and actually carpet fibers mixed in. We installed that about eight years ago, and we’ve been maintaining it ever since.”

They ride each week from Wednesday to Sunday until the end of March.

“They have nearly 500 horses that come out through this six weeks. It’s a good experience for the family, A good family-friendly environment. So bring the whole family out and enjoy the Harrison County Fairgrounds,” Whitfield said.

It’s also estimated the event brings in $40 million to the Coast’s economy.

