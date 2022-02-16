Federal civilian workers at Seabee base feeling good about pay raise

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s always busy at The Grill, a popular eatery on the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, and Kim Snowden is in her element.

“It’s an honor to work here, to be here for the troops and everybody supporting the troops,” she said. “It’s an honor every day just to come to work and see their faces and help them when we can.”

Now, the federal government is making it more worth her time.

An executive order by President Joe Biden mandates that federal civilian employees get paid at least $15 an hour.

Snowden has been making $8.35 since she started nine months ago at her job through the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation department.

“For me personally – for them – it’s not only going to bring relief in our daily lives, but it’s also going to bring confidence, more sense of pride,” she said. “I mean, we come to work. We work really, really hard. They’re going to get paid for it. We are MWR. Morale is our first name, so we bring it. Now, we’ll get paid to bring it.”

About 67,000 of the 2.2 million federal workers make under $15 an hour.

That includes those at the Seabee base who work in various capacities from child care to fitness.

The pay increase may also be what the base needs to keep and attract more civilian workers.

“We want anybody who would like to work on the base to apply,” said Jennifer Redding, MWR human resources assistant. “And we have so many opportunities once you come on base for training for growth. There’s even movement into different areas if you’re interested in different areas on the base to work in.”

Snowden believes the economic benefits will extend into the community.

“We take our money out there, we spend, we help you, you help us and we help them,” she said. “It’s what we do.”

The base does require a federal background investigation, which can take 2 to 8 weeks.

Officials said the benefits make the wait worth it. Those benefits include health care and access to base amenities, including child care.

For more information on applying, CLICK HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.