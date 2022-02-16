Black History Month
Buddy the dog released from hospital after 10-month burn recovery

Buddy the dog
Buddy the dog(Tunica Humane Society)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - There’s an update on the dog that was set on fire in Mississippi by a child in April 2021.

After 10 months of burn treatments including a series of skin grafts, Buddy the dog has been released from hospital and ready to step back into life as a fur-baby!

The Tunica Humane Society says Buddy was discharged from Mississippi State’s veterinary hospital Tuesday night. It’s a day they’ve prayed for.

“We have celebrated every obstacle he has conquered along the way. His courage and determination to survive has inspired us all,” said the humane society.

As for Buddy’s new “pawrent”, Buddy’s doctor, Dr. Betsy Swanson has opened her heart and home temporarily until Buddy can find his forever home.

“What better place for Buddy to live out his life than with the extraordinary doctor that fought so hard to heal him,” said the humane society.

He Heals the Brokenhearted... Psalm 147:3 I have some very special news to share with everyone that has followed Buddy'...

Posted by Tunica HumaneSociety on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

