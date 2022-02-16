Black History Month
Biloxi City Council discusses funding for future MGCCC entryway

MGCCC has talked about building a new entrance or road to access the Harrison County campus for years now.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Council members gathered at City Hall in Biloxi Tuesday to discuss funding for a new project for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

MGCCC has talked about building a new entrance or road to access the Harrison County campus for years now. Neel Schaffer Project Manager Damon Torricelli said the campus will build a two-lane road on Pass Road. According to him, the planned construction will not affect any residents who live in the area.

“It is strictly going to be a two-lane road with no access off it at this time. It shouldn’t impact the people directly because there’s no way to turn off it,” Torricelli said.

The road has not been approved by the city, and it might take months until that happens. Nevertheless, council members brought up potentially funding the project. Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard said the school has not presented them with any documents for road building, but they know that if the road is built, the college will need federal money to fund the expensive project.

“The college we know someday plans to rebuild a new access road and entrance of off Pass Road. We know that if they do that, they will have to have an intersection and a stoplight,” Leonard said.

Construction costs will be around $600,000. According to Leonard, the school agreed to pay 20% of those costs back, which will total to around $200,000, if they decide to move forward with the project and it gets accepted by the city.

The school is still in the initial stages of planning and no request for road approval has been submitted.

“We are simply asking for permission to submit a project to the Gulf regional planning commission who handles federal money to give us an allocation in a future budget for enough money to build an intersection and stop light if it is ever needed,” Leonard said.

Torricelli said the campus is in the process of designing the road, and there is no exact date to when that will be finished.

“Once we get further along. We will present that to the city for their review and approval process,” Torricelli said.

The college will have to go through all the proceedings of construction approval before the road is built. Leonard said there will be no secrets kept from the public and when the school decides to present the project, everyone will know.

“The construction of the road will go through any approvals that the city requires of any builder or contractor,” Leonard said.

