‘Good luck for us’ | MDOC commissioner says police captured escaped inmate after car he had stolen ran out of gas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped inmate serving two life sentences is back behind bars Tuesday afternoon after state corrections officials say a stroke of good luck led to his capture.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said Michael Floyd Wilson had taken a car from a woman who had given him a ride. Police spotted the vehicle, and when he attempted to flee, the car ran out of gas.

“So he coasts over the side and is caught and captured with no event really,” he said. “He had a lot of luck, but for the car to run out of gas, that was incredibly good luck for us.”

Wilson, 51, escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility this weekend after climbing over a razor-wire fence. Twelve employees are on administrative leave following the escape.

Wilson was captured just before 1 p.m. in Saucier off of School Road on Tuesday.

Authorities were able to track him down in a vehicle they say was carjacked in Jackson County.

“He was riding in a car with a lady... and she realized he was probably going to hijack her car (because) he kept looking at the gas gauge. Finally, when she realized that, well then, they had a little bit of an altercation... (and he) took the car away from her,” he said.

“She goes running down the road, finds a ride, and gets them to tell the police. They find the car, start to pursue the car. He speeds up, and just when he starts to speed up he runs out of gas,” Cain said. “Just kind of like we ran out of time with him.”

Cain said Wilson was being returned to CMCF Tuesday afternoon. After he is interviewed by corrections officials, he will be transferred to Walnut Grove, a high-security facility, Cain explained.

“So, he’ll have a hard time getting away from us there. It won’t happen again.”

The commissioner provided the media with a timeline of the escape. Wilson allegedly escaped by climbing a fence on the south side of the correctional facility around 6:30 a.m. From there, he was spotted in a Rankin County neighborhood, where he solicited an ambulance.

“He told the guy there he was an FBI agent, wrecked his motorcycle and was bleeding... The ambulance took him on to the hospital,” he said.

At 8:42 he was admitted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he was discharged around 3 p.m. At 4:30, he was seen on U.S. 49 in Richland, first at Walmart and then at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

“Richland Police were summoned to O’Reilly because Wilson was still bleeding profusely at the parts store. He uses a story alias again... David McGinn... said he had been in a car wreck. Was transported by ambulance again to UMMC. From there, he was discharged at 4 a.m.”

Sunday at 7 a.m., he was spotted by U.S. Marshals on State Street. That was the last time Wilson was seen until he was captured by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier, he had assaulted a woman and stole her 2007 Buick LeSabre.

Cain said Wilson was allowed to remain free far too long and said the case is currently under investigation.

“We made a mistake when he escaped and gone to the hospital that morning... What more can I say? We’re trying to be as transparent as we can with the press. We’ve always done that since we’ve been here at MDOC. And we’re going to ensure the public that we won’t make those same mistakes again.”

“We have taken corrective action. We’re shocked ourselves and appalled,” he said. “Thank God no one was injured or hurt.”

Cain wouldn’t speculate whether the escape was an inside job, saying that he suspected everything and nothing.

He did not blame the problem on a staff shortage. “What’s important is our governor, lieutenant governor and legislature assured us they will be paying $18.50 an hour by July and we hope we can fill lots of positions and we’re really going to work hard to do that and get ourselves good coverage everywhere,” he said.

He’s serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014. He also escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville in Greene County in July 2018 after he climbed a fence at Stone County Correctional Institute and escaped. He was recaptured slightly more than two days later in Ocean Springs.

According to authorities, he also escaped from a county jail in 2001.

