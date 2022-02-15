Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central...
Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes again from Mississippi prison
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County, Miss.
Ocean Springs Police are trying to identify this suspect, who is accused of robbing the Exxon...
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Ocean Springs store
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Two people escape blazing house fire in Long Beach
Sgt. A. J. Riall was stationed in Iraq when an IED struck the vehicle he was patrolling in,...
Coast vet injured in Iraq says he felt abandoned, angry over VA’s response to his treatment

Latest News

The city’s holding a workshop to discuss what they can do to make the city more...
D’Iberville wants downtown growth added to Promenade expansion
FILE IMAGE - A priest's use of the word "we" during baptisms invalidated all the ones he had...
One wrong word by Phoenix priest invalidates ‘numerous’ baptisms
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Ottawa’s police chief resigns amid truck protest in Canada
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd