Gulfport house fire leaves victims homeless

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A weekend fire left a Gulfport home destroyed. While the residents are thankful they were able to make it out safely, they’re now searching for what to do next.

“I turned around, looked and the whole back wall of the house was on fire,” Donald Manuel said.

Manuel was awoken by flames early Saturday morning. At the time of the fire, Manuel was in his West Railroad Street home with his roommate Raul Oliva. Together they were able to pull Manuel’s disabled wife out of the house safely.

“I jumped in, said Donnie get her out of the bed, let’s get going,” Oliva said. “Donnie grabbed her, I reached under her and as he was getting more water, I drug her all the way out with all my strength.”

During the chaos, Oliva’s dog was trapped inside.

“I went to run in to get him, I got past the front door, but I couldn’t go anymore,” Oliva said. “I couldn’t see, the flames were too high and I broke down because I knew at that point he was gone.”

All that’s left inside the house is charred rubble.

The Red Cross did offer some assistance for the victims, but they’re still left to figure out how to pick up the pieces not only of their home but also their lives.

“I’m homeless, I have nothing, no id, no food or money,” said Oliva.

“We don’t have any clothes, any place to live, we have nothing and we lost everything we own,” Manuel said. “Anyone who could help us with anything would be greatly appreciated.”

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelly, the cause of the blaze appeared to be electrical.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.