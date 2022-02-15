Black History Month
Gautier brings back amnesty program to help people with old fines

More than $14 million in fines are currently owed to Gautier Municipal Court.
The Gautier Municipal Court has brought back its amnesty program this year following a hiatus over the last couple of years due to the pandemic.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Anyone who has old fines in Gautier can save some money now through the end of March.

The program is meant to assist anyone who has fines for tickets where failure to comply or failure to appear warrants, also known as capias warrants, were issued. The effort began Feb. 15 and runs through March 31, 2022.

If the original fines are paid in full, any outstanding warrants or court fees associated with those citations will be dismissed.

More than $14 million in fines are currently owed to Gautier Municipal Court.

Gautier Municipal Judge Amy St. Pe said the program is meant to give people an opportunity to take care of their fines and clear those items off the court’s books. It’s a program that St. Pe hopes to continue in the future.

Fines can be paid at the municipal court office, which is located inside Gautier Police Department on Highway 90. That office is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday.

For more information about the program or fines that are owed, contact the court by calling 228-497-8004 or 228-497-8036.

