Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Dry and mild today. Storms possible on Thursday.

Dry and mild today. Storms possible by Thursday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s another beautiful day, and we’ll stay in the mid 60s this afternoon. There will be a few clouds, but we’ll stay dry. It will be breezy this afternoon with winds from the east, and the humidity will stay very low. This will pose as a higher risk for fire danger today, so avoid all outdoor burning.

Tonight will be dry and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. The humidity will increase tomorrow, and a few showers are expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will pick up out of the southeast. Some showers will continue into Thursday morning. We’re going to warm up into the low 70s ahead of a cold front. As the front gets closer that evening, widespread showers and storms are expected. There severe weather risk is low, but a few storms could produce gusty winds or an isolated tornado.

The cold front will bring cooler air on Friday, and highs will drop into the 50s. Some showers will linger in the morning. Saturday will be drier with highs in the low 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central...
Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes again from Mississippi prison
Michael Wilson
Several employees, management placed on administrative leave after murderer escapes from prison
Ocean Springs Police are trying to identify this suspect, who is accused of robbing the Exxon...
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Ocean Springs store
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Two people escape blazing house fire in Long Beach
Sgt. A. J. Riall was stationed in Iraq when an IED struck the vehicle he was patrolling in,...
Coast vet injured in Iraq says he felt abandoned, angry over VA’s response to his treatment

Latest News

Dry and mild today. Storms possible by Thursday.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Dry today. Rainy and possibly stormy Thursday and Thursday night.
The day is off to a cold start. Looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine! Significant wildfire...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Tuesday looks nice & dry. The rainiest and possibly stormiest weather of the week is still...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast