Dry and mild today. Storms possible on Thursday.

It’s another beautiful day, and we’ll stay in the mid 60s this afternoon. There will be a few clouds, but we’ll stay dry. It will be breezy this afternoon with winds from the east, and the humidity will stay very low. This will pose as a higher risk for fire danger today, so avoid all outdoor burning.

Tonight will be dry and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning. The humidity will increase tomorrow, and a few showers are expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will pick up out of the southeast. Some showers will continue into Thursday morning. We’re going to warm up into the low 70s ahead of a cold front. As the front gets closer that evening, widespread showers and storms are expected. There severe weather risk is low, but a few storms could produce gusty winds or an isolated tornado.

The cold front will bring cooler air on Friday, and highs will drop into the 50s. Some showers will linger in the morning. Saturday will be drier with highs in the low 60s.

