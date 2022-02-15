Black History Month
D’Iberville wants downtown growth added to Promenade expansion

By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -So, what does D’Iberville City Manager Clay Jones mean when he says D’Iberville could be to South Mississippi what Buckhead is to Atlanta?

“We’re never gonna be that big metropolitan area, but we’re very good at what we do. We have great retail, we have strong gaming, and we want to capitalize on that walkable area,” he said.

Specifically, he’s talking about the area from the Scarlet Pearl Casino north. The city’s holding a workshop to discuss what they can do to make the city more pedestrian-friendly.

“We want people to come here and feel more comfortable walking into our local shops,” Jones said. “We’ve got to make our city a little more pedestrian-friendly, a little more walkable.”

That includes the Promenade, where there are already loads of restaurants and stores in play.

“We’re blessed geographically to be at the four corners of I-10 and I-110, which creates a great environment for our motorists to get in easily and get out easily,” Jones added.

He said even more are coming down the road, which could add to that tax base.

“This past month we broke $1 million in monthly sales tax revenue, so that’s a very big deal for us.”

