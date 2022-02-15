Black History Month
Conference USA releases statement on 2022-23 athletic year

(WBKO)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tex. (WLOX) - Less than a week after Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion announced they would each terminate their contracts with Conference USA for the 2022-23 athletic year, the conference responded by releasing its 2022 complete football schedule, along with a statement of its own.

Conference bylaws say members must give 14 months’ notice to Conference USA before leaving.

