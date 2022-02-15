Coast students spend Valentine’s Day with senior citizens

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast high school students showed love to senior citizens on Valentine’s Day Monday.

Health science students from the Harrison County Career & Technical Center visited Summerfield Senior Living in Gulfport and came bearing gifts.

“We just want to help out in the community and let everyone know that we do think about them and that they’re not forgotten about, even on a small holiday like Valentine’s Day,” student Makayla Nelson said.

The students have been collecting items like candles, puzzles, blankets and more to deliver leading up to the heartfelt holiday.

“We like to make sure that no one is forgotten about and make sure that everyone just feels the kindness cause in a time like today, kindness is really important,” student Saylor Wright said.

The group shared kindness and care packages with about 80 residents.

“For most of us, we don’t get out here,” resident Marilyn Depperschmidt told WLOX. “And to have them come in and bring us stuff like this, we really appreciate it.”

The special visit took place around 10:30 Monday morning.

“Even if we aren’t their immediate family, we still love and care about them,” student Isabella Robrechd added.

