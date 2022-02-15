Black History Month
Burn ban in effect in 7 Miss. counties

A grass fire in Jackson.
A grass fire in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A burn ban is in effect in seven Mississippi counties amid a dry season, per the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.

The only exemptions from the burn ban are: MFC, Certified Burn Managers, and Commercial Contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets the State’s DEQ regulations. MDEQ regulations regarding open burning of brush piles require a separation distance of 1,500 feet from a residence without forced air resistance and 500 feet with forced air resistance.

Rankin, Yazoo, Warren, Pike, Scott, Panola and Adams counties are all under the burn ban.

