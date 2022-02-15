Black History Month
Authorities: Escaped murderer Michael Wilson captured in Harrison County after carjacking

Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson(MDOC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -Authorities captured escaped murderer Michael Wilson Tuesday afternoon after he took a car from a woman and drove to Harrison County.

Wilson, 51, was apprehended just before 1 p.m. Tuesday off School Road at Success Road in Saucier.

Dispatch received a call around 12:30 that a woman had been carjacked in Jackson County, and the suspect was driving a blue Buick Lacrosse with Mississippi tags.

Around 12:51 p.m., Harrison County deputies located the vehicle on Highway 67 in Harrison County. A few minutes later, Wilson was captured in Saucier.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Wilson was believed to have escaped Sunday, but it was later discovered he escaped a day earlier than authorities previously thought.

Sheriff Troy Peterson told WLOX Wilson had no weapons in the vehicle and that the vehicle was low on gas when he was captured.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has escaped prison. He also escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville in Greene County in July 2018 after he climbed a fence at Stone County Correctional Institute and escaped. He was recaptured slightly more than two days later in Ocean Springs.

After he was sentenced in 2020 for the escape, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson as a habitual offender to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.

According to authorities, he also escaped from a county jail in 2001.

“Anybody who escaped twice from you before and the last time was within two years should have been in a cell. And so we all know that, but he wasn’t living there. The classification was changed, so those things are the things we’re looking at,” Cain said.

Wilson is being held at the Harrison County jail until he is transferred back to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

MDOC press conference

Mississippi Department of Corrections officials are discussing the capture of escaped murderer Michael Floyd Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Bwn8O8

Posted by WLOX-TV on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

