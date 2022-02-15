Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Applications open for Mississippi’s Teacher Residency program

Students in class
Students in class(KFYR)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are an aspiring educator looking for a graduate degree in elementary and special education, applications are open to the state’s teacher resident program.

Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted in December 2021 to award more than $9.8 million in grant funds to five universities.

Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University won the awards.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and either meet the minimum required passing score on the Praxis Core, have a 21 or higher on the ACT/SAT equivalent, or have a 3.0 GPA (60 hours of coursework) and Praxis Content Knowledge Test acceptable scores.

Up to 200 individuals will be accepted.

It covers tuition, expenses, including testing fees, books and mentor stipends.

The MTR program will include training alongside a mentor teacher, testing support, professional development, ongoing assessment and a commitment to teach in a geographical critical shortage school or district serving low-income children, racial/ethnic minorities and children with disabilities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The deadline to submit applications is March 15.

If accepted, you will be notified by May 2022.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Michael Wilson
Authorities: Escaped murderer Michael Wilson captured in Harrison County after carjacking

Latest News

The Lady Gators are celebrating after winning the district championship last week, but the win...
Gautier girls basketball team honors coach who died from COVID with championship win
State Schools Superintendent Mick Zais recommends every school participates in a statewide...
Statewide tornado drill sirens blare 9:15 a.m. Wed.
Take your umbrella just in case. Hit-or-miss showers will be possible today. Staying mild today...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
The $600,000 two-lane entrance would run from Pass Road to MGCCC's Harrison County campus if...
Biloxi discusses funding for new MGCCC entrance that would run from Pass Road to college
A look at the legislation related to state parks that’s still alive at the State Capitol