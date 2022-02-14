Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

USM hosts Frederick Douglass Day program

Students, teachers and community members attended a live streaming event to celebrate the Civil Rights pioneer
The program is a global event that is streamed across the world.
The program is a global event that is streamed across the world.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning, The University of Southern Mississippi hosted a Frederick Douglass Day program.

“So Frederick Douglass as we all know, in terms of an ex-slave, and the work that he did to try and free other slaves,” says Dr. Joyce Inman.

Inman is an associate English professor at Southern Miss, and today her class participated in Frederick Douglass day.

“Douglass Day is an event that is global. And the goal is to both draw attention to Frederick Douglass and the role he had as a civil rights pioneer.”

The program is a global event that is streamed across the world.

Jason Ang, a freshman from Indonesia, says learning about Black History reminds him of circumstances in his home country.

“Because even in Indonesia from where I’m from, it may seem that this the issue of like racism and ethnocentrism, things like that, is only present in the United States. But now, even where I’m from, there are tensions between Chinese descent people like me compared to the original Indigenous people of Indonesia. So in one way, I can relate to that,” says Ang.

Alivia Duplessis says she thinks it’s amazing to look back on the history of Black Civil Rights pioneers.

“These are historical African American figures who have made such an impact on us. And we are celebrating them and also wanting to preserve our own history,” says Duplessis.

This is the second time USM has participated in Frederick Douglas Day. The first time was in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central...
Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes again from Mississippi prison
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Two people escape blazing house fire in Long Beach
Michael Richard, 42, is charged with aggravated domestic violence after shooting his estranged...
Sheriff: Jackson County man shot estranged wife and her friend as they drove past his house
Ocean Springs Police are trying to identify this suspect, who is accused of robbing the Exxon...
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Ocean Springs store
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer was taken to hospital under alias twice; was bloodied by razor wire at prison

Latest News

Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
An 87-year-old man was hospitalized after being robbed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, according to...
2 more arrested in attack, armed robbery of 87-year-old man, sheriff says
Coast high school students showed love to senior citizens on Valentine’s Day.
Coast students spend Valentine’s Day with senior citizens
Burning discouraged as Miss. placed under Red Flag Warning
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information