Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Ocean Springs store

Ocean Springs Police are trying to identify this suspect, who is accused of robbing the Exxon...
Ocean Springs Police are trying to identify this suspect, who is accused of robbing the Exxon Fastmart on Highway 90 early Saturday morning.(Ocean Springs Police)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Ocean Springs are looking for a suspect who is accused of using a gun to rob a gas station over the weekend.

Police were called to the Exxon Fastmart at 2995 Bienville at 12:43am on Saturday, Feb. 12, for a report of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the victim told officers that the suspect entered, the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash drawer. After receiving the money, the suspect fled.

The suspect was described to officers as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with shoulder length black hair.  He was wearing an orange Dragon Ball Z hat, black glasses with clear lenses, and had a black ring on his left ring finger. His face was concealed with a mask.

Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online, by calling 877-787-5898, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

