Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Ocean Springs store

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Ocean Springs are looking for a suspect who is accused of using a gun to rob a gas station over the weekend.

Police were called to the Exxon Fastmart at 2995 Bienville at 12:43am on Saturday, Feb. 12, for a report of an armed robbery.

When they arrived, the victim told officers that the suspect entered, the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash drawer. After receiving the money, the suspect fled.

The suspect was described to officers as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with shoulder length black hair. He was wearing an orange Dragon Ball Z hat, black glasses with clear lenses, and had a black ring on his left ring finger. His face was concealed with a mask.

Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online, by calling 877-787-5898, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

