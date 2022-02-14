South Mississippians flock to stores for last minute Valentine’s Day shopping

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s been one weekend full of celebrations from Mardi Gras parades to the Super Bowl. And love is also in the air.

Let’s hope you didn’t forget about Valentine’s Day Monday. The clock is ticking to find that perfect gift, and the pressure’s on for last-minute shoppers.

We caught up with some at Edgewater Mall today, out and about shopping for loved ones.

“This year, it’s been less people, I would say, because of COVID,” said shoppers Aeriona Jenkins and Josie Bundy. “But I don’t let that stand in my way, I feel like Valentine’s Day is a day where you can, like, show your love for people that you love and everything.”

The National Retail Federation says more than half of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate the holiday.

The average shopper is expected to spend about $175 this year, and candy is reportedly the most popular gift to give.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.