Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

South Mississippians flock to stores for last minute Valentine’s Day shopping

The average shopper is expected to spend about 175 dollars this year, and candy is reportedly the *most* popular gift to give.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s been one weekend full of celebrations from Mardi Gras parades to the Super Bowl. And love is also in the air.

Let’s hope you didn’t forget about Valentine’s Day Monday. The clock is ticking to find that perfect gift, and the pressure’s on for last-minute shoppers.

We caught up with some at Edgewater Mall today, out and about shopping for loved ones.

“This year, it’s been less people, I would say, because of COVID,” said shoppers Aeriona Jenkins and Josie Bundy. “But I don’t let that stand in my way, I feel like Valentine’s Day is a day where you can, like, show your love for people that you love and everything.”

The National Retail Federation says more than half of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate the holiday.

The average shopper is expected to spend about $175 this year, and candy is reportedly the most popular gift to give.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affected both directions of traffic...
UPDATE: Road clear after crash blocks traffic on I-10 at I-110 interchange
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe...
Man faces charges after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle in Ocean Springs
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
Mississippi health officials say antiviral medications being underutilized in the fight against COVID-19

Latest News

The average shopper is expected to spend about 175 dollars this year, and candy is reportedly...
South Mississippians flock to stores for last minute Valentine's Day shopping
The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The celebration began in front of Lizana...
Lizana Mardi Gras Parade back after year hiatus due to COVID-19
Cold and clear tonight
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Sunny, chilly, and breezy today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast