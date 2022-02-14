Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.(ngkaki via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The $7 million price tag for a 30-second Super Bowl ad may have been worth every penny for Coinbase.

The company’s crypto currency exchange app crashed briefly Sunday after a surge in traffic.

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.

Coinbase’s landing page had more than 20 million hits in one minute.

The chief product officer took to Twitter saying it was “historic and unprecedented.”

At the same time, according to crypto news website The Block, the app also skyrocketed in popularity rising from 186th place to 2nd on Apple’s app store.

Coinbase’s stock has been down 23% this year after recently going public.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central...
Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes again from Mississippi prison
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Two people escape blazing house fire in Long Beach
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Michael Richard, 42, is charged with aggravated domestic violence after shooting his estranged...
Sheriff: Jackson County man shot estranged wife and her friend as they drove past his house
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps

Latest News

Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
Forks in the Road: Second largest domestic slave market in the Deep South
Ocean Springs Police are trying to identify this suspect, who is accused of robbing the Exxon...
Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Ocean Springs store
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature
Gorgeous weather for Valentine's Day
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast