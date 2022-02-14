Black History Month
Project Hope serves up love on Valentine’s Day

In Gulfport, a local church teamed up with area nonprofits to make sure the homeless community...
In Gulfport, a local church teamed up with area nonprofits to make sure the homeless community had a Valentine’s Day to remember. It’s all for Project Hope, something they do at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Gulfport.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In Gulfport, a local church teamed up with area nonprofits to make sure the homeless community had a Valentine’s Day to remember.

It’s all for Project Hope, something they do at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Gulfport.

Those attending get a little bingo, a chance to eat, some fellowship, maybe a hot shower and a haircut.

St. Mark’s hasn’t been able to do this for the last couple of years due to the pandemic. They’re doing it along with MGCCC Cosmetology students from the Harrison County Campus.

“This is where we begin to see our skills come out. We haven’t been able to go out in public or work with clients at the school, so many of us are excited to be able to do hair on the go,” said Jaclyn McCoy.

Some said it could be called a Valentine’s Spa Day.

“They can have clothing, food, and other supplies and be loved on for the day,” said Kimberly Barta, Mental Health of South Mississippi director of Programs.

St. Mark’s is also working with the Mental Health Association of South Mississippi and Gulf Coast Community Ministries.

