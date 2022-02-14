Monday’s Forecast

Black History Month
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:34 AM CST
It’s a cold Monday morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs this afternoon should reach the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will likely keep our weather nice and dry today and tomorrow. Once that high slides east of us, Wednesday will bring breezy wind from the Gulf which may turn up the humidity and bring a few hit-or-miss showers. This week’s rainiest and stormiest weather arrives Thursday and Thursday night as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Much drier conditions arrive Friday into the weekend. Friday may be on the chilly side but temperatures slowly rebound Saturday into Sunday.

