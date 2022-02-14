Black History Month
The Model Railroad museum hosts Valentine’s Day crafts event for children

Allie Williams is grabbing crayons to color her Valentine's Day card.
Allie Williams is grabbing crayons to color her Valentine's Day card.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The model railroad museum in Gulfport hosted a Valentine’s Day crafts event today.

The museum invited children to create cards for their friends and loved ones. They provided crayons, construction paper, and other artistic utensils.

The kids and their parents shared some bonding time while decorating and coloring. Event Planner Melanie Crownover said seeing the children smile while creating memories makes these events worth it.

“The kids are one of the main reasons why we do what we do. Seeing the joy on their faces when they come into our museum and see our exhibits for the first time, it keeps us, I guess, motivated,” Crownover said.

Allie Williams, a frequent visitor to the museum, said she was there to make Valentine’s Day cards for her friends at school. Williams was accompanied by her mother, siblings, and grandmother.

Her grandmother, Sandy Guild, said it is particularly important for her to take her grandchildren to places where they can learn and bond as a family.

“We love spending time together and this is a really neat and educational thing we can do together,” Guild said.

The museum staff believes it is important to put on events and come together as a community. Crownover said the attraction center puts a lot of time and effort into organizing events that teach children.

“It is very important for families in the community to be able to come out and come together, but also to connect as a community,” Crownover said.

The museum has weekly events for kids. Admission to the museum is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

