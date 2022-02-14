Killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ on the run after escaping from Central Missisisppi prison

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLOX) - A manhunt is underway for an inmate after he escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Michael Floyd Wilson also referred to as “Pretty Boy Floyd” escaped from CMCF on Sunday.

Officials have set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks in Rankin County. The Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is going to saturate the trailer park behind the prison.

Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson. Image source: Gulfport Police Department.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

You may also remember the story that unfolded in 2018. Wilson escaped from the South Mississippi Corrections Institution and spent three days on the run. He was eventually captured by authorities after learning that Wilson had been spotted in the Washington Avenue area in St. Martin.

The search spanned the entire coast, with more than 50 officers assisting in the investigation and more than 100 tips to authorities by citizens. After he was sentenced in 2020 for the escape, Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson as a habitual offender to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.

According to authorities, he also escaped from the County Jail in 2001.

