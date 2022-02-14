Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ on the run after escaping from Central Missisisppi prison

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility(MDOC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLOX) - A manhunt is underway for an inmate after he escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Michael Floyd Wilson also referred to as “Pretty Boy Floyd” escaped from CMCF on Sunday.

Officials have set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks in Rankin County. The Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is going to saturate the trailer park behind the prison.

Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson. Image source: Gulfport Police Department.
Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson. Image source: Gulfport Police Department.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

You may also remember the story that unfolded in 2018. Wilson escaped from the South Mississippi Corrections Institution and spent three days on the run. He was eventually captured by authorities after learning that Wilson had been spotted in the Washington Avenue area in St. Martin.

The search spanned the entire coast, with more than 50 officers assisting in the investigation and more than 100 tips to authorities by citizens. After he was sentenced in 2020 for the escape, Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson as a habitual offender to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.

According to authorities, he also escaped from the County Jail in 2001.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affected both directions of traffic...
UPDATE: Road clear after crash blocks traffic on I-10 at I-110 interchange
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe...
Man faces charges after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle in Ocean Springs
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
Mississippi health officials say antiviral medications being underutilized in the fight against COVID-19

Latest News

Allie Williams is grabbing crayons to color her Valentine's Day card.
The Model Railroad museum hosts Valentine’s Day crafts event for children
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Crews battling blazing house fire in Long Beach
He was greeted by about 500 people as he was escorted by parade to the Biloxi Lighthouse...
Biloxi honors hometown hero Fred Haise, Apollo 13 pilot with statue
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility