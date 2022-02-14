Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

(MDOC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is underway after an inmate escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The information comes from the Mississippi Department of Corrections Spokesman Leo Honeycutt.

Honeycutt says Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF on Sunday.

Officials have set up roadblocks at Monterey Road, the Outpost, and the railroad tracks.

The Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is going to saturate the trailer park behind the prison.

Hospitals have been contacted, and food services have been notified.

According to authorities, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in 2018 and from County Jail in 2001.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affected both directions of traffic...
UPDATE: Road clear after crash blocks traffic on I-10 at I-110 interchange
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe...
Man faces charges after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle in Ocean Springs
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
Mississippi health officials say antiviral medications being underutilized in the fight against COVID-19

Latest News

Allie Williams is grabbing crayons to color her Valentine's Day card.
The Model Railroad museum hosts Valentine’s Day crafts event for children
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Crews battling blazing house fire in Long Beach
He was greeted by about 500 people as he was escorted by parade to the Biloxi Lighthouse...
Biloxi honors hometown hero Fred Haise, Apollo 13 pilot with statue
He was greeted by about 500 people as he was escorted by parade to the Biloxi Lighthouse...
Biloxi honors hometown hero Fred Haise, Apollo 13 pilot with statue