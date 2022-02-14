Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Gorgeous Valentine’s Day weather

Gorgeous weather for Valentine's Day
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s going to be lovely with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, and it will be cooling down quickly. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be beautiful. It will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will pick up a bit from the east and southeast. Wednesday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Hit or miss showers are expected throughout the day, and we’ll see more cloud cover.

We’ll continue to warm up on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be around 70. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday as the front gets closer to us. While the risk is low, there could be a few strong to severe storms. After the front passes, it will turn cooler on Friday. Some showers may linger in the morning. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central...
Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes again from Mississippi prison
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Two people escape blazing house fire in Long Beach
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Michael Richard, 42, is charged with aggravated domestic violence after shooting his estranged...
Sheriff: Jackson County man shot estranged wife and her friend as they drove past his house
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps

Latest News

Gorgeous weather for Valentine's Day
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Lovely sunshine today! Thunderstorms Thursday?
Not a fan of cold weather? We're closing in on the official start to spring... next month! But,...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
High pressure keeps us nice and dry for the start of this week. It's a cold start to the day...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast