Gorgeous Valentine’s Day weather

Happy Valentine’s Day! It’s going to be lovely with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, and it will be cooling down quickly. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be beautiful. It will be sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will pick up a bit from the east and southeast. Wednesday will be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Hit or miss showers are expected throughout the day, and we’ll see more cloud cover.

We’ll continue to warm up on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be around 70. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday as the front gets closer to us. While the risk is low, there could be a few strong to severe storms. After the front passes, it will turn cooler on Friday. Some showers may linger in the morning. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

