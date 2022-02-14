Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.

The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.

Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “violent insurrection." (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
Michael Richard, 42, is charged with aggravated domestic violence after shooting his estranged...
Sheriff: Jackson County man shot estranged wife and her friend as they drove past his house
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Two people escape blazing house fire in Long Beach
Michael Floyd Wilson, who is also known by the moniker Pretty Boy Floyd, escaped from Central...
Convicted killer ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ escapes again from Mississippi prison
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Russian diplomat urges Putin to talk with West on Ukraine
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID-19, Clarence House announced.
Prince Charles’ wife Camilla tests positive for COVID-19
Some Rams fans used the Super Bowl victory as an excuse to be destructive overnight in Los...
RAW: Rams fans vandalize bus
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police: Man suspected of stabbing 11 people in Albuquerque