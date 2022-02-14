Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Biloxi honors hometown hero Fred Haise, Apollo 13 pilot with statue

He was greeted by about 500 people as he was escorted by parade to the Biloxi Lighthouse parking area where the statue now stands.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi hero and Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise was celebrated Sunday in his hometown with a statue in his honor.

He was greeted by about 500 people as he was escorted by parade to the Biloxi Lighthouse parking area where the statue now stands. Before the unveiling, Haise had his handprint set in front of the statue’s base.

The statue, created by artist Mary Ott Tremmel Davidson, is positioned to face north toward the Biloxi Visitor’s Center.

What an outstanding turnout for a milestone occasion, the unveiling of a high profile landmark honoring Biloxi's most-famous native. Photos, video forthcoming, when we return from orbit. The Fred has landed.

Posted by City of Biloxi on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Haise, who has been honored all around the world, says this event was extra special.

“Well, this is hometown and this is friends and family,” said Haise. “So, it’s certainly different that way. It’s where I spent a good part of my life growing up. It’s awesome. It’s really awesome.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affected both directions of traffic...
UPDATE: Road clear after crash blocks traffic on I-10 at I-110 interchange
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe...
Man faces charges after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle in Ocean Springs
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
Mississippi health officials say antiviral medications being underutilized in the fight against COVID-19

Latest News

Allie Williams is grabbing crayons to color her Valentine's Day card.
The Model Railroad museum hosts Valentine’s Day crafts event for children
Fire crews from Harrison County Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire in Long Beach...
Crews battling blazing house fire in Long Beach
Manhunt underway after inmate escapes from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility
He was greeted by about 500 people as he was escorted by parade to the Biloxi Lighthouse...
Biloxi honors hometown hero Fred Haise, Apollo 13 pilot with statue