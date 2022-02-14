Biloxi honors hometown hero Fred Haise, Apollo 13 pilot with statue

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi hero and Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise was celebrated Sunday in his hometown with a statue in his honor.

He was greeted by about 500 people as he was escorted by parade to the Biloxi Lighthouse parking area where the statue now stands. Before the unveiling, Haise had his handprint set in front of the statue’s base.

The statue, created by artist Mary Ott Tremmel Davidson, is positioned to face north toward the Biloxi Visitor’s Center.

What an outstanding turnout for a milestone occasion, the unveiling of a high profile landmark honoring Biloxi's most-famous native. Photos, video forthcoming, when we return from orbit. The Fred has landed. Posted by City of Biloxi on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Haise, who has been honored all around the world, says this event was extra special.

“Well, this is hometown and this is friends and family,” said Haise. “So, it’s certainly different that way. It’s where I spent a good part of my life growing up. It’s awesome. It’s really awesome.”

