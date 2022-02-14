Black History Month
4,719 COVID cases, 94 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 888 new cases and 11 new deaths reported over the weekend.
Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers joins us from Singing River Health System to talk about the latest COVID-19 news.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 4,719 new cases and 94 new deaths were reported over the weekend across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 3pm Friday to 3pm Sunday.

Of the new deaths, 33 occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 12, and 61 occurred between Jan. 11, and Feb. 8, identified by death certificate reports. said state health officials. Eleven deaths were reported in the six southern counties of the state in Harrison County (6), Jackson County (3), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1).

There were 888 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (519), Jackson County (156), Hancock County (72), George County (63), Pearl River County (55), and Stone County (23).

As of February 13 at 3pm, there have been a total of 781,436 cases and 11,652 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George699081829
Hancock11,94714614623
Harrison52,00062972085
Jackson36,22542640744
Pearl River14,77626026442
Stone52877011014
A total of 2,212 new cases and 50 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health.(MSDH)

As of Feb. 9, there were 949 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 243 were in the ICU and 143 were on ventilators.

MSDH
MSDH
MSDH

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 10. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 36% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 43%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

MSDH
Risk of death among fully vaccinated vs. Not vaccinated by age group

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.
Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.
COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.
We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

