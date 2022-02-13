Sunny, breezy, and chilly today

It’s been a cold morning, and we’re going to stay pretty chilly today. We’ll only warm up into the low to mid 50s this afternoon with a brisk north wind. There will be some gusts near 20-25 MPH. At least it will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine.

The wind will relax tonight, and the sky will be clear. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight. Monday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs near 60. We’ll warm up into the mid 60s on Tuesday with more sunshine.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible. A strong low pressure system and cold front will move into the Southeast on Thursday. This will likely bring showers and storms. There is also a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Thursday.

