Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Sunny, breezy, and chilly today

Sunny, chilly, and breezy today
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a cold morning, and we’re going to stay pretty chilly today. We’ll only warm up into the low to mid 50s this afternoon with a brisk north wind. There will be some gusts near 20-25 MPH. At least it will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine.

The wind will relax tonight, and the sky will be clear. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight. Monday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs near 60. We’ll warm up into the mid 60s on Tuesday with more sunshine.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible. A strong low pressure system and cold front will move into the Southeast on Thursday. This will likely bring showers and storms. There is also a chance for a few strong to severe storms on Thursday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affected both directions of traffic...
UPDATE: Road clear after crash blocks traffic on I-10 at I-110 interchange
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe...
Man faces charges after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle in Ocean Springs
Mississippi health officials say antiviral medications being underutilized in the fight against COVID-19

Latest News

Sunny, chilly, and breezy today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Turning cold and windy tonight
Turning cold and windy tonight. Few showers possible in the morning.
Taylor's Saturday 6 PM First Alert Forecast
Another nice and mild day. Getting much colder tonight.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast