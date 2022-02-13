Black History Month
South Mississippi supermarkets see surge of people stocking for Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is Sunday and if you are hosting a party to watch the championship game, time is running out to grab the good eats for your guests.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST
Stores were jammed with people Saturday looking for supplies to help fuel the fun.

Andy Morris of Gulfport knows the beverage for his guests on Super Bowl Sunday. But he takes his time finding the right brew for himself.

After all, he’s the host, and his menu for game time is pretty simple.

“We’re going to do wings and drink some beer,” said Morris.

And he’ll throw in some chips with some dip on the side. But there is a no-no on the list: Green stuff.

“Nah,” Morris said with a smile. “I don’t do vegetable trays.”

To him, it’s not just about the game.

“I definitely don’t always like the teams that are in the Super Bowl, but having a party is a lot of fun just to get friends and family together and watch football,” he said.

With the Super Bowl just a day away, Rouses in Gulfport is stocking up with party food for those hoping to avoid a big rush.

Party trays filled with chicken bites and sliders have been popular choices. And the cheese displays were jammed-packed with treats to snack on before kickoff. Of course, some believe the game-time menu isn’t complete without crawfish with all the sides.

Jennifer Webster of Pass Christian has a big menu planned for her party.

“Well, we like to serve a larger group of people,” she said. “So, I got myself a pork shoulder. I’m going to a slow cooker of carnitas. I’ve got some tortillas and some chips and we’re going to do some guacamole dip.”

The party is one thing, but the game is another.

“We’re talking smack to each other during the game, but we get all the cordial “hellos” and “haven’t seen you in a while’s” out of the way, yeah.”

For Webster, the party needs to be appropriate for the occasion.

“Football is an American sport,” she said. “And celebrating the championship game of the year is an American celebration.”

