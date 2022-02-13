Black History Month
Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade brings boost to Coast economy

More than 65 units were involved in the celebration 40 of which were floats.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The elks in Ocean Springs hosted their Mardi Gras parade Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

More than 65 units were involved in the celebration, 40 of which were floats.

The annual event is one of the largest in the city and it brings people from around the world making it a major boost to South Mississippi’s economy.

Australian native Rebecca Grinell says she is excited to experience the community event.

“It’s very different to what we have back home. Back home we have Mardi Gras Sydney and it’s a very huge event, but it is very diffrent to this. This feels a lot more cozy and a lot more community-based.” she said.

The parade drew thousands of people along the streets of Ocean Springs.

