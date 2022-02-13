Mississippi Sea Wolves tickets to go on sale March 8

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sea Wolves season tickets for the 2022-23 season go on sale March 8th, the team announced Sunday.

The Sea Wolves’ ticket office is located on Ginger Drive in D’Iberville, and tickets can be purchased in person or over the phone at 228-999-8333.

