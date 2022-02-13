Black History Month
Mississippi Sea Wolves tickets to go on sale March 8

Mississippi Sea Wolves
Mississippi Sea Wolves(Mississippi Sea Wolves)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sea Wolves season tickets for the 2022-23 season go on sale March 8th, the team announced Sunday.

It's Superbowl Sunday and we are coming at you with some SUPER NEWS! 2022-2023 season tickets go on sale on March...

Posted by Mississippi Sea Wolves on Sunday, February 13, 2022

The Sea Wolves’ ticket office is located on Ginger Drive in D’Iberville, and tickets can be purchased in person or over the phone at 228-999-8333.

