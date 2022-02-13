Man faces charges after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a vehicle in the South Pointe community in Ocean Springs.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded around 11:30 Saturday morning. Deputies says a man shot his estranged wife and her friend as they drove past his home on Gannet Lane.

An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe community near St. Andrews. (Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Both victims were hit once in the leg, but they drove themselves to an Ocean Springs hospital, where they were treated and released.

However, shortly after the shooting, 42-year Mike Richard was arrested and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing with other charges pending.

