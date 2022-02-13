Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Man faces charges after allegedly shooting at passing vehicle in Ocean Springs

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a vehicle in the South Pointe community in Ocean Springs.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded around 11:30 Saturday morning. Deputies says a man shot his estranged wife and her friend as they drove past his home on Gannet Lane. 

An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe...
An Ocean Springs man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people in the South Pointe community near St. Andrews.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

Both victims were hit once in the leg, but they drove themselves to an Ocean Springs hospital, where they were treated and released.

However, shortly after the shooting, 42-year Mike Richard was arrested and charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing with other charges pending.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
David Thomas Jordan, 63, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a homeless man at...
63-year-old charged with murder after assault at Biloxi homeless camp
A crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affected both directions of traffic...
UPDATE: Road clear after crash blocks traffic on I-10 at I-110 interchange
Kratom
New House bill could ban kratom in Mississippi
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps

Latest News

It was all smiles in Bay St. Louis Saturday morning as the Krewe of Kids Carnival Parade rolled...
Krewe of Kids hit the streets of Bay St. Louis
The Krewe revealed a new float at the Mardi Gras parade. The float was created in memory of...
Krewe Unique reveals float honoring memory of Richard Thurman
It was all smiles in Bay St. Louis Saturday morning as the Krewe of Kids Carnival Parade rolled...
Krewe of Kids hit the streets of Bay St. Louis
The Krewe revealed a new float at the Mardi Gras parade. The float was created in memory of...
Krewe Unique reveals float honoring memory of Richard Thurman