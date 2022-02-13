Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (KYW) - A Pennsylvania man is charged with murder after police say he used a machete to dismember his former girlfriend inside their apartment.

Police responded to a domestic call Friday morning at an apartment complex in Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania. When they went to the back of the home and looked inside, authorities say they found 32-year-old Nicholas Scurria decapitating his former girlfriend.

Officers took Scurria into custody and reported finding several weapons inside the couple’s shared apartment, including a machete.

Scurria faces several charges, including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Authorities are investigating to find exactly what killed the victim, whose identity has not been released.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach says a neighbor called 911 after hearing “loud screaming” and other noises coming from the couple’s apartment. He credits the call with helping police quickly catch Scurria.

Scurria allegedly told investigators he and his former girlfriend had an argument and claimed she tried to castrate him.

Police say officers who responded to the scene will be offered counseling due to its gruesome nature.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Flanagan, who was a Hancock County deputy at the time of his arrest, is charged with...
Hancock County deputy fired after arrest on child porn charges
David Thomas Jordan, 63, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a homeless man at...
63-year-old charged with murder after assault at Biloxi homeless camp
A crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affected both directions of traffic...
UPDATE: Road clear after crash blocks traffic on I-10 at I-110 interchange
The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Kratom
New House bill could ban kratom in Mississippi

Latest News

More than 65 units were involved in the celebration 40 of which were floats.
Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade brings boost to Coast economy
The Super Bowl is Sunday and if you are hosting a party to watch the championship game, time is...
South Mississippi supermarkets see surge of people stocking for Super Bowl
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Blockades on Canada-US border continue, protests swell
It was all smiles in Bay St. Louis Saturday morning as the Krewe of Kids Carnival Parade rolled...
Krewe of Kids hit the streets of Bay St. Louis