Krewe Unique reveals float honoring memory of Richard Thurman

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Krewe unique rolled Saturday in Ocean Springs.

And there was a big surprise. The Krewe revealed a new float at the Mardi Gras parade. The float was created in memory of the Sergeant of Arms Richard Thurman.

Thurman’s three siblings were surprised by the float. Krewe unique Captain Greg Gipson says they wanted to pay tribute to Thurman for being a great member of the Gulf Coast community.

He was a person that gave back to his community. A loving husband, uncle, and brother. The whole nine yards, we could not ask for a better and more special person, so we made this honor today to honor Richard Thurmon.

Thurman was a graduate of Alcorn State University. The school’s band also attended to pay tribute to his memory.

