Krewe of Kids hit the streets of Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was all smiles in Bay St. Louis Saturday morning as the Krewe of Kids Carnival Parade rolled through.

Instead of big floats, kid-sized carts were decked out in Mardi Gras colors, little ones tossing out beads, toys, candy and more.

The route kicked off in front of Dunbar Village with a toast to the elders before traveling down Dunbar to Boardman, to B Street, Leonhard, back up to Dunbar and then back where it started.

Like many, the parade was not able to happen last year due to COVID, but it was back in full swing for its 42nd year today.

“It’s definitely a relief to be like in that return to normalcy, you know, and the first little step of getting back, you know, post-COVID-ish...It’s a blast. It’s more than we thought would turn out, which is great, and we’re having fun,” said parade participants Holland and Greg Lamier. “Drew’s loving everything. It’s his first Mardi Gras ‘cause last year it was canceled, so it’s a blast.”

