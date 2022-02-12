TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking I-10 at I-110 interchange

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in D’Iberville might need to find another way to get around town Saturday morning.

MDOT is reporting a crash at the interchange Interstate 10 and Interstate 110 affecting both directions of traffic on I-10.

Authorities say traffic will be backed up for roughly three hours from the time of this report.

Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

This is a developing report, and we will release more details as they are made available.

