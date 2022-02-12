Mild and dry today. Cold front arrives tonight.

We’ve started off with some dense fog this morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 AM. We’ll see the fog clear later this morning, and we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

A cold front will move in this evening, and it will turn much cooler and windy tonight. A few showers can’t be ruled out early Sunday morning before the sunrise. There’s a small chance for a little sleet or a few flurries. The best chance for this will be inland areas. No accumulations are expected. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s, and the wind will gust around 20-30 MPH.

Sunday will stay breezy and chilly. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. Monday will be cool with highs near 60. We’ll warm up into the mid 60s on Tuesday.

A few shower are possible on Wednesday, and it will be mild with highs in the upper 60s. Showers and storms are likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

