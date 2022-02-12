The District on Howard in Biloxi continues to evolve

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Biloxi’s next big attraction opened to the public for the first time Friday night.

Visitors got their first taste of the Ground Zero Blues Club ahead of the official grand opening later this month.

Howard Avenue is open for business and that’s music to the ears of city leaders and residents who have been anticipating the rebirth of the city’s entertainment district.

“So it looks like it’s coming back,” said Biloxi resident Douglas Richard. “It’s coming back big, coming back fabulous.”

“This place here used to be one of the iconic spots of Biloxi,” said Ground Zero chef Demetrio Marquez. “It’s got a lot of history. These buildings are talking.”

A new vibe, a new look and a new name. The area being revitalized is now called The District on Howard.

City leaders’ goals are coming to fruition as new businesses and venues start to fill long-time vacancies.

“Two months ago, this was an empty building and look where we’re at now,” said Marquez. “It was the dream. We made it happen that quickly and here it is.”

“I’m very proud of Biloxi,” said Richard. “The mayor is outstanding in doing what he’s doing. He’s bringing entertainment and activity to this city.”

When it comes to attracting visitors, developers, and mixed-use tenants, the Ground Zero Blues Club has been the catalyst. It’s owned in part by Hollywood actor and Mississippi native, Morgan Freeman.

“I was born in 1950 and I’m all about the blues and old school,” said Richard.

Leslie Collar grew up in Biloxi. She recently returned home after spending nearly 30 years away from the coast.

“You know I think it’s wonderful how Biloxi is bringing Biloxi back,” she said. “People are bringing Biloxi back to life.”

“I mean the excitement is such a buildup,” said Marquez. “It’s like one of those best-kept secrets. Pandora’s box just exploded.”

The grand opening for the club is slated for February 18th. Blues legend Bobby Rush is set to perform.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.