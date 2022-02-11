Friday’s Forecast

Chilly this morning but nice again today with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Today’s highs should again reach the comfortably cool mid to upper 60s along the coast with some pleasantly milder lower 70s possible inland. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with fog possible overnight into early Saturday and lows in the 40s. A cold front is coming tomorrow. There will be a slight chance for light rain showers Saturday afternoon and evening as this front passes through our area. Cooler air follows behind the front. So Saturday’s highs will be mild in the upper 60s and lower 70s but Sunday will be cooler in the 50s.

