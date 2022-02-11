Ebony Sage Apothecary and Healing Center celebrates success during Black History Month

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Black History Month is not only a time to celebrate historical figures’ milestones despite barriers against them, but also a time to acknowledge how they’ve paved the way for generations to come.

Toni Maurice-Milburn, owner of the Ebony Sage Apothecary and Healing Center, said the natural route is the way to go when it comes to healing practices.

“This gets us back to nature and the old ways of doing things, instead of popping a pill for something you can drink a tea, take a bath, meditate. You can do things which are calming and healing to the body which allows it to heal naturally, instead of going to the pharmacy and popping a pill every time,” said Maurice-Milburn.

Which is why she opened the center in January of 2020 to treat people’s pain.

“They love the smell and energy of the shop. I wanted to create a sacred or safe space for people to feel like they can come in if they’re just struggling. You don’t have to come in and buy something. You might just want to come in and sit and that’s fine,” said Maurice-Milburn.

When Maurice- Milburn was a massage therapist in Virginia, her clients raved over her recipes. Even though she sold her practice in 2019, Milburn’s clients were still sold on her products.

“My clients in Virginia still wanted to purchase so it kind of just transitioned into an online store,” she said

Maurice-Milburn’s ales were more than steady which forced Milburn to find a space for services.

“We had to find space because my husband said if I brought anymore herbs in my house then he would put me out,” said Maurice-Milburn jokingly.

However, Milburn didn’t think the pandemic would put her out of her new building, forcing her to think fast.

“We opened in January and we had to shut down due to COVID that march, so we were really only opened three months. But in that three months’ time, we’ve made a decent enough impact that our clients were ordering and picking up curbside or they would go online and order,” said Maurice-Milburn. “Then next thing you know we’ve kept growing and outgrew that space and moved into a new space.”

Milburn’s assistant, Tylah Veals, has been with the shop since the start. She said seeing Milburn break through barriers inspires her to reach her own dreams.

“It’s been rewarding watching her. Watching her baby grow from something small to something as just as large as this has been eye-opening. She’s encouraged me to open my own line,” said Veals.

Milburn said being a black business owner is about more than just leaving a legacy, it’s about encouraging others to strive to do the same.

“It’s also important for our kids to see. You might have a brilliant idea at 18 that you might want to turn into a business, and it helps to see other people that look like you doing that, it’s encouraging to them,” said Maurice-Milburn.

Maurice-Milburn said her sales continue you grow, and she plans to expand even more.

She said she’ll keep her current space in Waveland for retail and purchase another space strictly for services.

