Dobbs: Oral antiviral medications are effective, useful against Omicran variant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health leaders are making sure the public is aware of the new generation of treatments to fight the Omicron Variant of COVID-19.

Mississippi State Department of Health hosted a press conference Friday to ensure everyone knows what’s available and how to get it.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs discussed the effectiveness of oral antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

Paxlovid is a sequence of tablets used to treat people within five days of sickness from COVID-19.

“It is very effective [Paxlovid], but it has numerous drug-to-drug interactions, so people on other medications, you have to be very careful to make sure it doesn’t interact with your medication and it requires significant consultation with a physician.”

Dobbs said Molnupiravir is not quite as effective as Paxlovid, but it has fewer interactions.

State health officers also discussed Sotrovimab, an effective monoclonal antibody treatment that Mississippi has - but in low supply.

“We’ve only been allocated about 500 doses a week,” Dobbs said.

How they work:

Your body naturally makes antibodies to fight infection. However, your body may not have antibodies designed to recognize a new virus like the one that causes COVID-19.

Who can receive treatment:

People who test positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms at higher risk of developing more serious COVID-19 symptoms may be eligible for monoclonal antibody or oral antiviral treatment, depending on their health history and exposure to COVID-19, and how long they’ve had symptoms of COVID-19.

Where can I receive treatment?

These therapies require a prescription by a licensed and authorized provider. Patients should coordinate with their healthcare provider before contacting a location to receive these therapies.

During the press conference, Dobbs said Mississippi is not ‘out of the woods’ in its fight against COVID-19.

“Although we’re seeing a decline in the number of COVID cases and we’re seeing a decline in the number of hospitalizations, we’re still recording thousands of cases every day, every week, and we’ll continue to see more illness and, unfortunately, deaths.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.