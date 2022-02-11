D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne looks back on a long, successful law enforcement career

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - 47 years, four departments, including one he built from the ground up.

D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne has many things from his career to look back on.

When he officially steps down in March, D’Iberville Police Chief will say goodbye to a department he led for 14 years. He says it’s the people he worked with that he will miss the most.

They care about what they’re doing, they care about who they serve. It speaks volumes for them, It’s easy to be the chief when you’ve got that kind of caliber.

The 14 years in D’Iberville was just the icing on the cake for Payne’s career. He started in 1974 as a Gulfport firefighter, then became a Gulfport police officer. He worked his way up to detective, then chief of detectives. He served as chief of Long Beach police for a year before returning to Gulfport. In 2000, he became chief in Gulfport.

“You know, I’ve seen a lot,” said Payne.

Some very painful, like the first child traffic fatality he worked.

“It was tough. You remember all that. I can remember the first homicide I worked on involving a child,” said Payne. “Those are the sort of things that will stay. they will stay forever.”

And worse, the loss of a fellow officer.

“Breaks your heart. Breaks your heart. Buford Dedeaux. He was the first officer I rode with as a rookie,” said Payne.

In 1978, Payne was shot responding to an incident at a bank. He still has the gun he was shot with, and the slug they pulled out of his arm

“We had police scanners back then and my wife heard them talking about it on the radio. And of course, it scared her to death,” he said.

Payne and his wife have been married for almost 48 years. They have two sons, both of whom have served in law enforcement. It is for them and all the others in law enforcement who Payne says he has the most respect for.

“They still have the courage to pin that badge on, leave their homes and come protect and serve. That speaks volumes,” she said.

A celebration of Payne’s career will be held from 3-5 pm on March 12th at the D’Iberville Community Center on Lamey Bridge Road.

