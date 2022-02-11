Bayou View Elementary teacher earns national award

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Do you know what P-A-E-M-S-T stands for?

A Gulfport third-grade math teacher found out this week that she’s one of 117 teachers in the U.S. to earn the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

“It is a big deal to for me to be recognized this way,” said Gunter, who’s been teaching for 32 years.

She not only gets the award, she also won a $10,000 prize, and a trip to Washington, D.C.

“When I was a finalist, I thought that was the end of it,” Gunter said. “Tuesday of this week, I found out I was selected, and I immediately called my principal, who already knew, and was gonna keep it as a secret. She wasn’t going to tell me.”

But the secret got out, and pretty soon everyone at Bayou View was fired up about it, including her former students now in fourth grade.

“To be honest, I wasn’t surprised she won. I thought she would anyway. She’s a great teacher,” said Charlie Pettis.

“Like Charlie said, I wasn’t surprised because she’s the best teacher here,” sad fourth-grade classmate Cara Payne.

Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics and science (including computer science) teachers can receive from the U.S. government.

Each year, the award criteria alternate years between kindergarten, sixth grade, seventh through 12th-grade teachers. This year, kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers received the awards.

