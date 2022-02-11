Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

63-year-old charged with murder after assault at Biloxi homeless camp

David Thomas Jordan, 63, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a homeless man at...
David Thomas Jordan, 63, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a homeless man at a camp in Biloxi. Police say Jordan is also homeless.(Biloxi Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 63-year-old homeless man is now charged with murder after police say he killed another homeless man in Biloxi on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call about a welfare check at 7:57pm to the wooded area near the intersection of Popps Ferry Road and Cedar Lake Road, the location of a known homeless camp. When officers arrived, they found the body of a 52-year-old man who lived in the camp. Police say he appeared to be the victim of an assault, however, the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

David Thomas Jordan, 63, was identified as the suspect. He was located in the immediate area and arrested without incident. Jordan is charged with first-degree murder and Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a bond of $1 million.

Jordan was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center to await his initial appearance.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family. We will update this story once the victim’s name is released.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi fire chief dies hours after legal win allowing use of Ivermectin to treat COVID
Three month old La'Mello Parker died after being caught in the middle of a shootout between law...
Biloxi Police complete investigation into 3-month-old’s death in I-10 shootout
The teen allegedly pointed a gun at the homeowner’s son and demanded any guns that were in the...
16-year-old arrested after armed home invasion in St. Martin, deputies say
Pitipong Daengbunga, pictured left, is charged with homicide in the death of 42-year-old Jamie...
Biloxi murder suspect out of prison just four months for heinous attack on different woman
What is Flurona? The signs and symptoms of the co-infection
What is Flurona? The signs and symptoms of the co-infection

Latest News

Enjoy the relatively mild weather while it lasts. A brief cooldown is coming Sunday. Click and...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast
Federal program offers low-cost, free internet to eligible homes
Looking good for Friday. Planning ahead for the weekend, a slight chance for showers and a drop...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Friday looks nice and dry. Can't rule out a few spotty showers tomorrow as a cold front...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast