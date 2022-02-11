63-year-old charged with murder after assault at Biloxi homeless camp

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 63-year-old homeless man is now charged with murder after police say he killed another homeless man in Biloxi on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call about a welfare check at 7:57pm to the wooded area near the intersection of Popps Ferry Road and Cedar Lake Road, the location of a known homeless camp. When officers arrived, they found the body of a 52-year-old man who lived in the camp. Police say he appeared to be the victim of an assault, however, the motive for the attack is still under investigation.

David Thomas Jordan, 63, was identified as the suspect. He was located in the immediate area and arrested without incident. Jordan is charged with first-degree murder and Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a bond of $1 million.

Jordan was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center to await his initial appearance.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family. We will update this story once the victim’s name is released.

