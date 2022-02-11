2,212 COVID cases, 50 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
In the six lower counties of the state, there were 280 new cases and 3 new deaths reported Friday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 2,212 new cases and 50 new deaths were reported Friday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday.
Of the new deaths, 13 occurred between Feb. 5-10, and 37 occurred between July 17, 2021, and Feb. 6, 2022, said state health officials. Three deaths were reported in the six southern counties of the state in Harrison County (2) and Pearl River County (1).
There were 280 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (171), Jackson County (43), Pearl River County (34), George County (16), Hancock County (8), and Stone County (8).
As of February 10 at 3pm, there have been a total of 776,717 cases and 11,558 deaths reported in Mississippi.
|County
|# of Confirmed Cases
|# of Deaths
|# of LTC Cases
|# of LTC Deaths
|George
|6990
|81
|82
|9
|Hancock
|11,947
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52,000
|623
|720
|85
|Jackson
|36,225
|423
|407
|44
|Pearl River
|14,776
|259
|264
|42
|Stone
|5287
|69
|110
|14
As of Feb. 8, there were 984 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 252 were in the ICU and 140 were on ventilators.
COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 10. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 36% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 43%.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
