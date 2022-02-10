Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley...
United States' Justin Schoenefeld, center, celebrates with Christopher Lillis, left, and Ashley Caldwell during the mixed team aerials finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event to give the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years.

Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld each earned their first Winter Games medals.

Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals and the U.S. title was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.

The 28-year-old Caldwell is in her fourth Olympics but has never finished higher than 10th. She and Schoenefeld have been dating for about three years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitipong Daengbunga, pictured left, is charged with homicide in the death of 42-year-old Jamie...
Biloxi murder suspect out of prison just four months for heinous attack on different woman
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Postmarked: coordinated crime through mail
‘This is literally a criminal conspiracy’: Criminals are stealing, editing and depositing mailed checks, leaving a trail of pain across New Orleans
House bill designed to create more opportunities for home-based businesses.
Bill moving through legislature would reduce restrictions on home-based businesses
Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The...
House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Florida
A school bus driver was shot in Minneapolis with 3 children on board. They were unharmed.
School bus driver shot in Minneapolis, children not injured
The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating
FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7,...
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner